The Red Sox have selected Fabian with the 40th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

There was a time, roughly a year ago, when Fabian was seen as one of the best college position player prospects in the class, but after logging a 29.4 percent strikeout rate as a Junior at Florida, all of that shine has come off. As one would expect with that level of swing and miss, Fabian brings big right-handed power to the table. He is also an above-average runner and quality defender in center field, so he won't have to hit for a high batting average to be a regular, but it's hard to get too excited about a college player with such a shaky hit tool.