Garza (0-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits over one inning against Minnesota. He struck out two.

Garza got beat up in a hurry Thursday, surrendering solo homers to Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton in the first inning. He then gave up a leadoff single to Ryan Jeffers to start the second inning before being relieved by Brandon Walter. The right-hander has now allowed seven runs over 7.2 innings of work this month after maintaining a 1.42 ERA through May.