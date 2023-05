Garza was recalled from Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Garza was claimed off waivers from the Angels late last month and is now up for what would be his Red Sox debut. The 29-year-old holds a 3.95 ERA and 13:5 K:BB over 13.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2023.