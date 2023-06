Garza will serve as the Red Sox's opener Thursday against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Garza will start on the mound Thursday and likely stay in the game for an inning or two before turning things over to Brandon Walter, who will be making his MLB debut. Garza holds a 3.46 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 13 innings on the season and threw two scoreless frames Monday against Minnesota.