Gonzales is slashing .276/.344/.517 with two home runs and a 21.9 percent strikeout rate in 32 plate appearances for High-A Greenville.

Gonzales' inability to consistently lift the ball in the air has been the one thing holding him back from ascending way up prospect lists, and so far his 45.5 percent groundball rate and 31.8 percent flyball rate are career-best marks. These early adjustments have allowed him to produce a career-best .241 ISO and .517 SLG through this tiny sample. Gonzales is the second-youngest hitter at High-A, behind Rainiel Rodriguez, so he could climb into a lofty spot on prospect rankings by season's end if he can maintain these early batted-ball trends.