Red Sox's Justin Gonzales: Reaches double-digit homers

Gonzales went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run for High-A Greenville on Thursday.

Gonzales sent the first pitch he saw over the fence in right-center field to lead off the bottom of the first inning. It was his 10th home run of the season and third in the last five games. He became the 10th prospect in Boston's system to reach double-digit homers. As noted in April, Gonzales was lifting the ball more, and two months later, he continues to keep the groundball rate (46.1 percent) down while hitting more flyballs (27.2) and line drives (26.7).