Boston acquired Hagenman and Nick Robertson from the Dodgers in exchange for Enrique Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hagenman, a 23rd-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Penn State, had registered a sharp 2.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 60:11 K:BB through 55 innings this season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers in Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old right-hander could make his MLB debut with the Red Sox at some point before the end of the 2023 campaign.