Haley was sent outright to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

Haley will remain in Boston's organization after passing through waivers untouched. The move frees up roster space for prospects who need to be protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Haley spent the majority of the 2018 season with Triple-A Pawtucket, posting a 3.80 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 107:33 K:BB across 22 starts (113.2 innings) with the PawSox. He also made four relief appearances for the big club, notching a 4.70 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 0:3 K:BB across 7.2 innings.

