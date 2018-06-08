Red Sox's Justin Haley: Joins big-league club
The Red Sox selected Haley's contract on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Jalen Beeks was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following Thursday's spot start, clearing the way for Haley to join the Red Sox's bullpen as a long reliever. The 26-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 56.2 innings for Pawtucket this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Logs six innings in return from injury at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Returns to Red Sox organization•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Expects to act as long reliever•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Could receive consideration as starter•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Will make third rehab start Friday•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Scheduled for another rehab start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart