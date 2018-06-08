The Red Sox selected Haley's contract on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Jalen Beeks was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following Thursday's spot start, clearing the way for Haley to join the Red Sox's bullpen as a long reliever. The 26-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 56.2 innings for Pawtucket this season.

