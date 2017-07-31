Haley (shoulder) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three in six innings of work for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

This was Haley's first appearance since being returned to the Red Sox organization and activated from the disabled list. The 26-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors, amassing a 6.00 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 18 innings out of Minnesota's bullpen, but he'll likely continue to develop as a starter now that he's back in the Red Sox organization.