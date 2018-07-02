Haley was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Haley has appeared in a total of four games for the Red Sox this year, including three in the past week after coming up from Pawtucket on Tuesday. Across 5.2 innings against the Yankees and Angels in recent days, he posted a 6.35 ERA and 1.76 WHIP. The reliever will continue to serve as depth at the minor-league level.