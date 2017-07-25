Red Sox's Justin Haley: Returns to Red Sox organization
Haley was returned to the Red Sox by Minnesota on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Haley was selected by the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft, but he'll return to his former club after being cast off the Twins' active roster thanks to his 6.00 ERA over 18 innings this season. He'll report to Triple-A Pawtucket with the Red Sox.
