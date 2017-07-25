Haley was returned to the Red Sox on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Haley was selected by the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft, but will return to his former club after being cast off the Twins' active roster with a 6.00 ERA over 18 innings this season. He'll report to Triple-A Pawtucket with the Red Sox.

