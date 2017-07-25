Red Sox's Justin Haley: Returns to Red Sox
Haley was returned to the Red Sox on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Haley was selected by the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft, but will return to his former club after being cast off the Twins' active roster with a 6.00 ERA over 18 innings this season. He'll report to Triple-A Pawtucket with the Red Sox.
More News
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Expects to act as long reliever•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Could receive consideration as starter•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Will make third rehab start Friday•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Scheduled for another rehab start Sunday•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Rehab assignment moving to Triple-A on Tuesday•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Set for live BP on Friday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...