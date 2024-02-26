Slaten topped out at 97 mph during a scoreless relief inning Saturday, Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reports.

Slaten's upper-90s velocity made an impression during throwing sessions and carried over into his Grapefruit League debut. Boston made it an offseason priority to add velocity to a bullpen filled with cutters and sliders, and manager Alex Cora took notice of Slaten following Saturday's game. "I do believe that decision-making at 97-98 is a lot more difficult than at 90-91," Cora said. "And last year, we had some nasty pitches, good sliders, cutters, and all of that but velocity wasn't a part of the repertoire. This year, it's going to be a little bit different." Slaten was a Rule 5 selection during the offseason and must remain on the major-league roster all season. The possibility of the 26-year-old right-hander sticking around was bolstered over the weekend, when the Red Sox announced Bryan Mata (hamstring) would be sidelined for an undetermined length of time. Both pitchers have been linked this spring due neither having minor league options.