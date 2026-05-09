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The Red Sox reinstated Slaten (oblique) from the injured list Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

After pitching two shutout innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, Slaten will return to Boston's bullpen, ending what had been a month-long absence due to an oblique strain. Jack Anderson was optioned to Worcester in a corresponding move.

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