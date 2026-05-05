Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Begins rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaten (oblique) allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning for Double-A Portland on Sunday.
Slaten opened the rehab assignment by serving as a game opener for the Sea Dogs. The right-hander's next outing will be Tuesday or Wednesday at Triple-A Worcester, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. It's uncertain if Slaten will require more rehab outings beyond what's coming up in the next two days. He last pitched for Boston on April 4.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Poised for rehab stint•
-
Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Progresses to playing catch•
-
Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Shelved with oblique strain•
-
Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Dealing with sore oblique•
-
Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Works clean eighth inning•