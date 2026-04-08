Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Dealing with sore oblique
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaten was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Brewers due to oblique soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The team has labeled Slaten as day-to-day, so his injury doesn't seem to be too severe. The 28-year-old is off to a strong start this season after striking out five batters over 3.1 shutout innings, picking up holds in two of his four appearances.
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