Slaten earned his third hold of the season, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Setup reliever Chris Martin (non-throwing shoulder) was unavailable, so manager Alex Cora went with Slaten to shepherd a lead to the ninth inning. Slaten has worked in long relief -- five of six outings have involved at least one up-and-down. It's not clear how Cora would manage the setup duties should Martin miss significant time. Slaten, a Rule 5 selection, is inexperienced but has performed well over his first six MLB outings (0.87 ERA, one walk, 10.1 IP).