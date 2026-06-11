Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Falters again

Slaten allowed two runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

Slaten's performance didn't result in him taking the L, but it did take the starch out a comeback bid. Boston just closed the gap to 5-4 with four runs in the top of eighth inning, before Slaten gave two of those runs back in the bottom of the frame. This was the right-hander's third harsh outing in the last five, during which he's allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and three walks over 4.1 innings (20.77 ERA). Until this stretch, Slaten could have been viewed as a closer candidate if the 27-39 Red Sox eventually trade Aroldis Chapman.