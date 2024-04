Slaten allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Thursday's 9-4 extra-inning loss to Baltimore.

Slaten picked up his second hold in support of starter Garrett Whitlock's five strong innings, but shoddy infield defense eventually allowed the Orioles to post a second straight comeback win. Slaten, a Rule 5 pick, has sparkled thus far; the right-hander has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven over 7.2 scoreless innings.