Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Heading to injured list

The Red Sox are expected to place Slaten on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Slaten last pitched Wednesday against the Blue Jays, so his move to the IL will be retroactive to Thursday. Per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, Slaten had been pitching through discomfort in his forearm/elbow for a period of time, and the Red Sox have decided that the righty reliever needed a chance to rest up and recover. The 28-year-old will make his second trip to the IL this season after missing a little over a month at the start of the campaign due to a right oblique strain.