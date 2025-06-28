The Red Sox transferred Slaten (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

The move to the 60-day IL means that Slaten will not return to the majors until late July. The move isn't all that surprising, considering the 27-year-old right-hander was recently cleared to start a throwing program as he works through right shoulder inflammation. In corresponding moves, Boston placed Luis Guerrero (elbow) on the 15-day IL and reinstated Chris Murphy (elbow) from the 60-day IL.