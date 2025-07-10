Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Slaten (shoulder) is no longer throwing and is instead doing plyometric exercises, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Out since late May with right shoulder inflammation, Slaten played catch back on June 27, but he's backed off a throwing program since then and is focusing on rebuilding shoulder strength. Once he's throwing again, Slaten will need time to build back up, so he looks to be several weeks away from a potential return.