Slaten (shoulder) hasn't started playing catch yet, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported Friday

Slaten has been shut down from throwing for nearly two weeks, having not played catch since hitting the injured list June 1 with right shoulder inflammation. It's unclear when he'll get the green light to throw, but he may not be ready to go until July.

