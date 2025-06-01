The Red Sox placed Slaten on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Slaten experienced some fatigue after his most recent appearance in Milwaukee on Wednesday, when he took the loss and a blown save after giving up two unearned runs in one-third of an inning. The right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated June 13, and he could be ready to rejoin the Red Sox at that point since his injury doesn't appear to be overly serious.