Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Poised for rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaten (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Slaten has been sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The righty reliever will likely need multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Boston bullpen.
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