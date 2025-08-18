default-cbs-image
Slaten (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Slaten had been scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Monday. However, he's feeling so good that the Red Sox have opted to skip that session and send him out on a rehab assignment right away. Slaten has been shelved since early June with right shoulder inflammation, so he's sure to require multiple rehab appearances before returning to Boston's active roster.

