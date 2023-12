The Red Sox acquired Slaten from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for Ryan Ammons and cash considerations.

New York just plucked Slaten away from the Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft, but the 26-year-old right-hander is once again on the move. He registered a 2.87 ERA and 86:20 K:BB in 59.2 innings between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in 2023.