Slaten earned the save after throwing a clean ninth inning in Wednesday's win over the Rays. He struck out two.

Slaten faced little resistance, retiring the side on just 11 pitches (eight strikes) for his second save of the season. Aroldis Chapman remains the favorite for save opportunities out of the Boston bullpen, although the left-hander can cede the occasional chance based on certain matchups. The right-handed Slaten, who now holds a 5.14 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB through seven innings, was called upon to face three right-handed batters Wednesday.