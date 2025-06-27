default-cbs-image
Slaten (shoulder) is scheduled to play catch Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

It will be the right-hander's first time throwing since he landed on the injured list nearly a month ago due to shoulder inflammation. Slaten will require some time to build back up in his throwing program, so he shouldn't be expected to rejoin the Red Sox until after the All-Star break.

