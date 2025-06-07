default-cbs-image
Slaten (shoulder) has yet to play catch since being placed on the injured list Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Slaten was diagnosed with shoulder fatigue when he was placed on the injured list, so the issue didn't appear to be overly serious. However, he's likely to be sidelined until at least late June given his lack of progress.

