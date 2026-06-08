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Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Wheels come off in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Slaten (0-3) was the losing pitcher Sunday, when he allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning in a 6-1 loss to the Yankees.

It all looked good for Slaten, who struck out the first two batters faced, including slugger Ben Rice, before the lefty-swinging Cody Bellinger took him deep to break a 1-1 tie. To that point in the season, the right-handed Slaten had allowed just one hit and one walk to left-handed hitters over 23 plate appearances. From there, the inning spiraled out of control and the normally trustworthy Slaten gave up four runs for the second time in four outings.

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