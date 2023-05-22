Turner (knee) is back in the Red Sox' lineup for Monday's game versus the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Turner exited Friday's game with left knee soreness and sat out the following two contests, but he's made the necessary improvement to give it a go Monday. He'll be the club's designated hitter and bat third against the Halos.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Remains out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Out as expected against Padres•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Exits with left knee soreness•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Homers in second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Clubs fourth homer•