Turner went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and an extra RBI and run scored in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

Turner blasted a solo homer in the 4th inning, doubled and scored a run in the sixth, and added a run-scoring single in the seventh. The veteran's three-hit performance raised his second-half batting average to .293 alongside eight homers, 32 RBI and 21 runs across 116 at-bats during that stretch.