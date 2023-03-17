Turner (face) will take batting practice on the field Friday and could return to Grapefruit League action Monday if all goes well, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

It had been suggested Turner could return to games over the weekend, but it appears that timeline has been pushed back a tad. He'll have missed two weeks of action if he returns Monday following a hit-by-pitch to the face that required 16 stitches. Turner should be fine for Opening Day.