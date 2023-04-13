Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's loss against Tampa Bay.
Turner led off the fourth inning with a double, stole third base and came into score on Enrique Hernandez's RBI groundout. The stolen base was the first of the season for Turner, who went 3-for-3 in steal attempts last season. He's also been heating up at the plate, going 5-for-10 with a pair of doubles in his last three games. Turner is now slashing .255/.379/.319 through his first 47 plate appearances with the Red Sox.