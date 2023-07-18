Turner started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 7-0 win over Oakland.

Turner got the call at third base after Rafael Devers was scratched due to a calf injury. It was Turner's sixth start at the hot corner. The Red Sox have a few hot hitters right now, but none have made the impact that Turner has. He's hit in 13 consecutive games while delivering runs in 11 of those contests. Turner has gone 20-for-49 with three home runs, five doubles, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored during his hit streak.