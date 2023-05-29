Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.
Turner launched his sixth homer in the eighth inning to bring Boston within two. Since returning from a knee injury, Turner has hit .167 (4-for-24) over six games.
