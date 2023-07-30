Turner went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Turner's eighth-inning blast briefly put the Red Sox ahead 3-2. The infielder has been held hitless just twice over 22 games in July, batting .341 (29-for-85) for the month. He's up to a .287/.356/.483 slash line with 17 homers, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, 25 doubles and four stolen bases through 101 contests. He started at first base Sunday, though he's spent more time at second base and designated hitter over the last week. Regardless of position, Turner is holding down a near-everyday role.