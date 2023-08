Turner went 2-for-4 with one double, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Yankees.

Turner put the Red Sox ahead 5-2 in the seventh inning with a two-run homer off Michael King, his 20th long ball of the year, before breaking a 5-5 tie with an RBI double in the ninth. Over his last eight games, the 38-year-old Turner's gone 10-for-29 (.345) with three home runs. His slash line is up to .288/.356/.488 with 79 RBI and 72 runs scored across 483 plate appearances this season.