Turner went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total runs in Wednesday's 12-3 victory over Seattle.

Turner helped Boston get off to a fast start, singling and scoring in the first inning and launching a two-run homer to left field in the second. It was the second straight game with a long ball for Turner, who didn't homer until his 16th contest this season. The veteran has been picking up steam at the plate of late, going 10-for-28 (.357) with three homers and six RBI over his past eight games.