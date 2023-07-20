Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Turner gave the Red Sox an early lead with a two-run homer off Ken Waldichuk in the first inning. The home run extended Turner's hit streak to 15 games -- he's gone 22-for-57 (.386) with four homers and a 1.099 OPS in that span. The 38-year-old Turner has had an impressive debut season with Boston. He's now slashing .289/.358/.478 with 15 homers, 61 RBI and 60 runs scored through 403 plate appearances.