Turner (face) visited the Red Sox' spring training complex Thursday and the team is hopeful he'll have time to get ready for Opening Day, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Turner will not resume on-field workouts until his stitches are removed, which is expected to happen in about two weeks. That gives him a pretty tight window to knock some rust off before the opener, but it seems doable since he already has six games under his belt and, as a veteran, probably doesn't need a ton of at-bats.