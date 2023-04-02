Turner went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Turner has gotten off to a nice start to his time in Boston, providing two-hit performances in both of his first two contests while reaching base six times in 10 total plate appearances. He batted out of the third spot in Boston's first two contests versus right-handed starting pitchers and will remain in the lineup Sunday as the No. 3 hitter while lefty Cole Irvin takes the hill for Baltimore.