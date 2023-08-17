Turner will be limited to designated hitter duty while he plays through a bone bruise in his left heel, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Turner, who missed seven of 10 games at the start of August, returned to action four games ago, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora said playing the field is "off the table for a while." Turner will continue to serve as the DH as long as he's healthy. He's 5-for-16 with two home runs since his return.