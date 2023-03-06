Turner (face) has left the hospital and returned home to rest, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

According to an update from his wife Kourtney Turner, Turner had to undergo 16 stitches and is dealing with a lot of swelling, but the veteran suffered no fractures and cleared all of his scans. The injury occurred when he was struck in the face during Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Tigers. It's very positive news, but the timetable as to when Turner will return to action this spring is not yet known.