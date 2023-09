Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Turner started the previous 20 games but will step out of the lineup Wednesday after he posted a .253/.345/.400 slash line with three homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs during that stretch. Masataka Yoshida will serve as the designated hitter while Wilyer Abreu starts in left field.