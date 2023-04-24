Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over the Brewers.

Turner was a tough out Sunday but did most of his damage in an eight-run eighth inning. He led off the frame with a solo blast to left center and then later walked with the bases loaded and came around to score on a grand slam off the bat of Masataka Yoshida. The 38-year-old is sporting a four-game hit streak during which he's walked three times and hasn't struck out. He's been productive overall in the early going, slashing .286/.390/.417 with two homers, eight RBI, 13 runs and a 12:11 BB:K over 100 plate appearances.