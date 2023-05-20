Turner (knee) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Turner exited with left knee soreness against the Padres on Friday, and manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game that it was very likely that Turner was likely to miss Saturday's contest. Masataka Yoshida is the designated hitter for Saturday's contest with Raimel Tapia getting the start in left field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Exits with left knee soreness•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Homers in second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Getting first start at third base•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Homers in loss•