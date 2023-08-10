Turner told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe on Wednesday that the left heel bone bruise he's dealing with typically requires 4-6 weeks of down time, but he plans to play through the injury.

"It's an interesting one," Turner said. "It's a bone bruise. There's no real remedy for a bone bruise. You ask a medical person, they'll tell you 4-6 weeks avoiding impact. Obviously I don't have that luxury. So, trying to calm it down and get it as under control as I can and then try to go again and not piss it off. You don't really have a lot of options." Turner injured the heel back on July 31 and has started just three of eight games since, including sitting out each of Boston's last two contests. He could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday and plans to avoid the injured list, but it's certainly an injury which could affect Turner's production even if he does manage to play through it.